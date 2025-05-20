Shubhangi Atre on venturing into OTT: I’ve received a couple of offers…

In recent times, several television actors such as Eijaz Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Tacker have made a successful transition to OTT platforms — proving that the digital medium welcomes talent from all corners. Shubhangi Atre is seen in the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Actor Shubhangi Atre, best known for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, shares that while she’s keen to explore the digital space, her current commitments keep her rooted in television. “I’ve received a couple of OTT offers, and interestingly, all of them were thrillers,” she reveals, “But I couldn’t take them up because of my dedication to my ongoing TV show.”

Having spent nearly 18 years in the entertainment industry, Shubhangi says the desire to explore new platforms is strong.

Also Read: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband dies, she says: Give me some time to talk about this

“Bhabiji has given me everything — name, fame, love — but I’d love to do a finite OTT series, something I can balance alongside my television work,” she shares, adding, “OTT has grown tremendously over the years, and TV actors are now being offered good projects on both digital and film platforms.”

Reflecting on the changing dynamics of the industry, she adds, “There was a time when TV actors were seen as a notch below Bollywood stars. But things have changed. Now even big film actors are venturing into television. So yes, I’m eager to explore newer mediums.”

However, she’s quick to clarify that she doesn’t feel restricted by her television career.

“I don’t feel stuck at all,” she asserts. “But as an actor, I’m always looking to push boundaries. Believe me, comedy is no cakewalk. It’s not just about meeting the audience’s expectations — I have to meet my own too. Getting the punchline, the timing, the expressions just right takes real skill.”

The actor believes juggling television and OTT work is possible — with the right planning: “It’s all about time management. I’m a single parent, and with my daughter now settled abroad, my complete focus is on work.”