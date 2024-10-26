Menu Explore
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Shubhangi Atre: I will be celebrating Diwali in Bhopal after 20 years

ByS Farah Rizvi
Oct 26, 2024 06:25 PM IST

Actor Shubhangi Atre will be travelling to her hometown Bhopal after two decades this Diwali to be with her family.

Actor Shubhangi Atre will be travelling to her hometown Bhopal after two decades this Diwali to be with her family.

Shubhangi Atre will celebrate Diwali in Bhopal this year
Shubhangi Atre will celebrate Diwali in Bhopal this year

“I feel festivals are the best way to bring a family together. All these years, my parents would come to Mumbai for Diwali. But this year, I wanted to celebrate it in Bhopal with my family and relatives. Bahut din baad ghar par Diwali hogi, all my childhood memories will be revisited,” she says.

Shubhangi Atre with her father
Shubhangi Atre with her father

Atre adds that another reason to visit Bhopal is to be with her father, who has been diagnosed with cancer. “When my father was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, I decided that we should stick together as a family and battle it out. I have always drawn strength from my father. So, today it’s my turn to be by his side and be his support. Thankfully, his treatment has started, and two chemotherapies have been completed,” says the actor, who is best known for her role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Ask her about her favourite Diwali ritual, and the actor says, “Diwali puja is my favourite part from all the festivities.”

