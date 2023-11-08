Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Vidisha: Privileged to work and be with my daughter

Actor Vidisha Srivastava is enjoying motherhood and balancing work alongside. Actor Vidisha Srivastava with her daughter In Lucknow(HT Photo)

“This year had been a delightful one for me. The experience of becoming a mother was very special. It’s an amazing feeling to have your own extension in this world. My husband (Sayak Paul, a corporate professional) and I always wanted our family to be complete and somewhere in our heart we are more than prepared to be parents,” says the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (2013) actor on her Lucknow visit.

She adds, “Since Aadhya (her daughter) has come into our lives, time is flying! Imagine, this November 11, she will be four months. It feels like yesterday, I got pregnant, took a break in July and within 10 days she was born. I was back on the sets in mid-August, of course, with my princess,”

Srivastava got back to work even when she was breastfeeding her baby.

“Since day one, I knew that I’ll be breastfeeding my daughter as that’s the best way to a healthy life. Though I carry a breast pump, I want to keep it totally organic for her. My mother, who has been my pillar of support, always accompanies me to work. I wrap my scenes and hop back to my dressing room to be with Aadhya. I feel privileged that I am in a place where I can work and be with my daughter too. I feel really blessed and humbled,” she says.

On the work front, Srivastava says, “I am happy with the television for now and films are not on my mind. Also, the premise of the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is an out-and-out comedy that helps me stay upbeat in life. Somehow, I was able to strike a balance with work and family and for now I am not prepared to take up large projects. Short format work, be it commercials or cameos, can be fulfilled as they will not take much of my time that is strictly devoted my baby for now.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail