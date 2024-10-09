Bhagyashree: Navratri and Durga Puja are all about celebrating womanhood and Shakti

Actor Bhagyashree, who recently travelled to Kolkata to explore the pandals during Durga Puja, shares her heartfelt connection to the city and its vibrant celebrations. "I have been going (to Koltata) on and off for years," she reveals. "The way they celebrate, it's absolutely amazing because the pandals are so beautiful. Each and every artisan makes a story and there's a theme to it. How Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in Bombay, Durga Puja is like that in Kolkata. Each pandal describes something special and different." Bhagyashree on Durga puja

In addition to the stunning artistry of the pandals, Bhagyashree enthusiastically highlights the irresistible delicacies that accompany the festivities. "The city is known for its puchka. I enjoy it, and had it this year too. I am not a person who goes for sweets as such, but mishti doi is something even I can't resist," she admits, illustrating her love for the local cuisine.

Also Read: Bhagyashree says everyone believes those working in Bollywood aren't nice: ‘People get rude and insensitive’

The 55-year-old actress, who recently made a comeback and was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video (2023), expresses her joy during this auspicious season. "Navratri in Mumbai was all about garba and dandiya. As we were growing up, we used to dress up in the most vivid colours and dance through the night," she reminisces. “This time, not just Calcutta, but I've been travelling to Raipur, Indore, and I can see that the same enthusiasm is all over India actually. People enjoy the festivities during this time with the same amount of fervour.”

Furthermore, Bhagyashree reflects on the deeper significance of Navratri and Durga Puja, emphasising the celebration of womanhood and inner strength. "Navratri and Durga Puja are all about celebrating womanhood and Shakti that is inside all women. We tend to forget about this power but Durga Puja brings all that out. Not only strength, but compassion, beauty, caring, sympathy and empathy, that a woman is made out of. Navratri is nine emotions of a woman for me."