Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their second baby boy: Report

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their second baby boy. As per reports, the duo welcomed her second baby today, December 19, 2025. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their second baby boy

According to media reports, Bharti was shooting for Laughter Chefs season 3 when she went into labor and was rushed to the hospital, where she delivered a healthy baby boy.

The couple, who already have a three-year-old son Gola (Lakshya), were hoping for a baby girl this time, but are overjoyed with the arrival of their second son. Bharti has been working throughout her pregnancy, just like she did with her first child, and recently had a stunning maternity shoot and baby shower ceremony.

Bharti had shared that shedding extra kilos helped her manage health concerns and boosted her confidence to conceive naturally. Her son Gola has already picked a nickname for his younger sibling.