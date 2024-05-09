Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor Rajpal Yadav: I know how to break any typecast

Rajpal Yadav feels not only comic roles but transitioning into different characters has worked in his favour. Actor Rajpal Yadav

“It has been a journey of 27 years, and I am among the lucky few who's acting skills have always been appreciated. If a few out there feel that only comedy is my forte, then I think I have done enough work to respond to them. My latest releases Ardh (2022) and Apurva (2023) had nothing comic, yet my roles stood out. I am not here to prove anything to anyone. The industry has given me a lot, so I have no issue with tags. I know how to break any typecast,” says Yadav.

The actor believes his peers are unnecessarily under stress be it to get a certain image or to look a certain way.

“It’s on the go that I have learnt how to keep pressure at bay. Of late, social media have been a bit harsh on actors on various issues, be it for their appearance, or going through procedures to maintain their looks. I too went through hair transplant sometime back and I shared the process with my fans. There’s nothing to hide. For actors, camera is our best friend. And there’s nothing one can hide from the camera. If, today, I look a certain way and tomorrow I don’t, my fans will notice. Today, we are all living in an open world but then to each their own.”

On the work front, Yadav is glad that his film, Kaam Chalu Hai, will be screened at the Cannes Film festival this year. “After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and exploring OTT as an antagonist, I couldn’t be happier that my film will be screened at such a big festival of art and cinema. It’s like the entire team’s efforts have paid off. Cannes is a dream for all as the film will get recognition on a global level. It inspires me to work even more passionately,” says the UPite