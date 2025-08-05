BIGHIT shuts down BTS–Michael Jackson collab rumours: ‘Not involved in any capacity’

The internet lit up yesterday with reports claiming BTS had recorded a track for a posthumous Michael Jackson tribute album, but those rumours have now been shut down for good. BTS

Fans of the global K-pop sensation were initially stunned, then divided, over claims that BTS had visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland to record one of Michael Jackson’s unreleased tracks. The rumour, which came from an interview with studio owner Paddy Dunning, sparked backlash from those unfamiliar with BTS' long-documented admiration for Jackson. But as the story picked up steam, BigHit Music stepped in to set the record straight.

“Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to address recent media reports concerning BTS' alleged participation in a Michael Jackson tribute album. BTS has neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project. The group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity.

We are continuing to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of inaccurate information. We express our sincere gratitude to fans for continuously showing support for BTS. We remain fully committed to supporting the artists and their endeavours. Thank you,” said the statement.

How did the rumour start?

On August 3, a well-known Michael Jackson fan site MJ Vibe reported that Paddy Dunning, who owns the Grouse Lodge studio in Ireland, had told The Irish Sun that BTS had allegedly visited the studio to record a track for an upcoming tribute album, which features unreleased songs Jackson worked on during his stay in Ireland.

According to the report, the song dates back to 2006, when Jackson was working on music that never saw the light of day. “The sessions started last year and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs,” Dunning was quoted as saying. He added that ten more unreleased tracks, created during Jackson’s time in Ireland with collaborators like Rodney Jerkins and Nephew, are expected to be part of the project.

Alongside the music, Dunning mentioned a documentary that’s being planned to honour Jackson’s quiet years in Ireland with his children. “Michael’s estate told me to plough ahead with this because, like me, they see it as a tribute to Michael. And for the documentary, we’re going to get everyone’s memories of working with Michael in Ireland," he shared.

He also recalled meeting Jackson’s son Prince in the US and said that the Jackson children — Prince, Paris, and Blanket — had fond memories of their time at Grouse Lodge and hoped to visit again. While the tribute project itself remains a mystery for now, one thing is certain: BTS are not involved!