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Birthday girl Aamna Sharif on exploring Europe amid the intense heatwave

Actor Aamna Sharif's family trip to Europe for a pre-birthday celebration was impacted by an unprecedented heatwave

Updated on: Jul 15, 2026 06:01 PM IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Actor Aamna Sharif took off with her husband Amit Kapoor and son Arain to Europe late last month to have a pre-birthday celebration. While she had a certain itinerary in mind, the unprecedented heatwave that the continent is currently experiencing, made her look at Europe through a different lens as she experienced the rising mercury levels first hand.

Aamna Sharif
Aamna Sharif

Sharif and her family went to France and Switzerland during the two week trip, but they were taken by surprise by the scorching heat, as temperatures rocketed to near 41°C in various parts. “I was aware of the heatwave, but no weather forecast can prepare you for experiencing it. After the first couple of days, I got more accustomed and realised that we needed to listen to our bodies instead of trying to race through a checklist,” she tells HTCity, adding that they took more breaks, consumed cold coffee and gelato, and took things at a slower pace.

The different approach gave her a sense of calm too. “We had to be more flexible because of the heat. Instead of trying to pack too much into the afternoons, we started our days earlier and planned most of the sightseeing for the mornings and evenings. I also made sure to stay hydrated and keep my energy levels up,” says the actor.

 
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