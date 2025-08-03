Friendship Day Special | Aamir & Aamna on their bond: Having genuine friends is a big deal

Aamir Ali and Aamna Sharif’s friendship isn’t loud or flashy—it’s the kind that runs deep, built over years of quiet loyalty and unwavering presence. Ask them about their first impressions, Aamna Sharif says: “I’m very reserved—I don’t even remember how we became friends. It must have just been a ‘hello’ many years ago.” Aamir adds, “She’s shy and reserved. People used to think she had an attitude, but I saw the real her. And after all this time, it just feels like family.” Aamir Ali and Aamna Shariff on their decade long friendship

Their admiration for each other’s work is evident, but it’s the consistent support off-screen that makes their bond special. “Every time I’m doing something new or I’m confused about something, the first call goes to Aamir. He’s that one person whose advice I always count on.” Aamir adds, “I’ve been Aamna’s friend and fan since her TV days. She was huge then. I’ve always admired that we both prefer doing less work, but meaningful work—we’re not hungry for just anything.” The 43-year-old actor says: “While he’s been the biggest support, it’s also true that we are not running behind work just for the sake of it. When Aamir announces his new project I am keen to watch it as I know he aims at quality project just like me.”

Ask them what friendship means to them in today’s time, Aamna says, “Having one or two genuine friends in the industry is a big deal. Especially during your lows more than your highs, because that’s when you really need someone to stand by you. For me, that person is Aamir. He’s honest, if he doesn’t like something I’ve done, a character maybe, he’ll just tell me, ‘You could’ve done better,’ and I really value that feedback of his.” Aamir adds, “Be real and be there. In today’s time everyone is caught up in their own lives. You being there for your friend KMC even without them voicing it out, makes a difference.”

Seeing their busy schedules, the duo don’t meet regularly but their connection remains intact. “Even if we don’t talk for one or two months, it’s the same when we reconnect. We haven’t met in almost ten months, but that doesn’t matter. She (Aamna) knows I’m there for her, and I know she’s there for me,” says Aamir. “That silent support in friendship is what is the best. Our bond is not about calling each other every now and then,” says Aamna.

Recalling their fondest moment together, the duo shares how little rituals—like their competitive gaming sessions are their favourite. Recalling the same, Aamna shares: “There was a time we were playing UNO and whoever lost had to become a donkey. I had to make sure he (Aamir) lost. And when he did, I was the happiest!” Aamir admits, “It’s true, if ten people are playing, I don’t care who wins or loses, but I have to beat her. That’s the only thing that matters for both of us!”

Reflecting on what initially surprised them about each other, Aamir says, “When I first saw her, I thought she was just beautiful. But over time, I realised she’s a lot of fun too—just with the people she’s comfortable with. Amu is very particular about who she lets into her circle, and I’m one of the only few people who can make fun of her and get away with it,” says Aamir, adding, “We don’t intrude in each other’s space, but we’re always there if it really matters.”

Aamna, in turn, says, “He’s a fun guy. And I used to think I’m boring, but with him, it’s always a good time. No matter what time or what day it is, even if I call him after five months and say I need you, Aamir will leave everything and be there for me. I don’t think I can ask for more from a friend.”