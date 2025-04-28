Aamir Ali on rumoured girlfriend Ankita Kukreti: She is currently the closest person to me

Aamir Ali hit the headlines earlier this year as the actor confessed to having found love again in his life. He posted an Insta story later on, claiming that his words were misconstrued. However, at a Holi party this year, the buzz got stronger as he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend actor Ankita Kukreti. Aamir Ali and rumoured gf Ankita Kukreti

Mention her and Aamir shares that they actually met as professional collaborators for a song they recently did. Ask him about the viral Holi picture that got the internet buzzing and he says, “She was the mystery girl for some time, and that was fun. And the best was the way they had shot us together, and then it went viral. Logon ka kaam hai, they can and will always speculate.”

While the 43-year-old doesn’t admit to dating Ankita, he does tease about it. “Abhi I am not denying anything, but she is very close to me. In fact, she is currently the closest person to me. She’s a pretty girl and is starting her career in the industry. We are very close to each other, and that’s about it,” he says.

Aamir, who was earlier married to actor Sanjeeda Sheikh, insists that he is open to have love in his life again. “I am not against finding love. And couple of hurdles in life won’t stop me from finding or falling in love again,” says the actor, who married got married in 2012 and separated in 2020, with their divorce finalising the year later. They have a seven year old daughter Ayra.