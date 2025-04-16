Aamir Ali reveals he was sexually harassed at 14: ‘I stopped travelling in trains because I was being touched’

Actor Aamir Ali has shared a harrowing experience from his adolescence, disclosing that he was sexually harassed at the age of 14 while travelling on a train. He went on to admit that the experience was so traumatising that it permanently altered his travel habits. Also read: Aamir Ali reveals he is 'not in touch with' daughter since divorce from Sanjeeda Sheikh, says he felt incapable of love Aamir recalled the traumatic experience of his life during an interview with Hauterrfly.

Aamir Ali looks back at the personal trauma

Aamir recalled the traumatic experience of his life during an interview with Hauterrfly. In the middle of the conversation, he was asked about his gay friends, with the actor confessing that he initially had some “reservations”. At this point, he recalled the incident which took place when he was 14.

Aamir said, “When you are young and the first time I travelled in a train… The reason I stopped travelling in trains because I was being touched. I was 14. Then I started holding my bag closer to my backside near my b**. Then one day, someone stole books from my bag, and I was like ‘Who steals books?’ And I decided I won’t travel in a train”.

Aamir shared that some of his friends who came out to him about their sexual orientation, following which he realised that he shouldn’t be judgmental because of his past experience.

He shared, “Then, I had a couple of friends who came out in the open and said that they have feelings for a man, and I know them so well. They are like my brothers. I can sleep with them on the same bed. And when they came out, then I felt like that just because of a couple of experiences, I can’t judge the whole world. When you mature, you understand, your thoughts change".

Aamir Ali's career

Aamir Ali has been active in the Indian TV and streaming world for over 20 years. He has appeared in prominent TV soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, and Kya Dill Mein Hai. He and Sanjeeda Sheikh won dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2007. Aamir has also appeared in films like Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?, I Hate Luv Storys, and Faraaz. The actor was most recently seen in the JioCinema show Doctors.

Aamir Ali got married to Sanjeeda Shaikh in 2012, after years of courtship. In 2020, reports about their marriage hitting a rough patch made headlines. It was reported that they were living separately. In the wake of those rumours, it was also revealed that the pair had a four-month-old surrogate baby. In 2021, they got divorced after nine years of marriage. At the moment, it is believed he is dating Ankita Kukreti.