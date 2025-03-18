Meet Aamir Ali’s GF Ankita Kukreti, who has become internet’s newest mystery after Aamir Khan’s GF Gauri Spratt

Last week at a special event hosted for the media ahead of his birthday, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan introduced his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The news soon spread like wildfire along with an old video of Aamir, Gauri and his two ex wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao celebrating former cricketer Irfan Pathan’s wedding anniversary. Everybody wanted to know who Gauri is, how she met and fell in love with Aamir and how long the two have been together. Well, the spotlight has now shifted to another Aamir’s love life. We are talking about television actor Aamir Ali and his new partner Ankita Kukreti. Aamir Ali with his new GF Ankita Kukreti

Aamir Ali was married to Heeramandi actor Sanjeeda Sheikh for 8 long years before they got separated in 2020. The former couple also have a daughter named Ayra together. Years after their divorce, Aamir found love again in model and actor Ankita Kukreti. Ankita is a well-known name in the advertising industry and has also worked with popular celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan and Vivek Oberoi. That’s not all! Ankita is also a national-level volleyball player. She is from Delhi but is currently residing in Mumbai.

Ankita and Aamir have been dating for 6 long months now and it was only last month in February that the latter opened up about their relationship. On Holi, the couple made headlines when a video of them enjoying the festival of colours surfaced on social media. In the steamy video, Aamir was seen putting colour on his lady love. He later put his arms around her, showering Ankita with love. A few days later at a movie theatre in Mumbai, Aamir introduced Ankita to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as well as choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza, who have collaborated in the recently released film Be Happy.

Well, we wish both the Aamirs all the love and happiness!