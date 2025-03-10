BLACKPINK Lisa reveals she sung a Rihanna song for her K-pop audition, recalls intense training days

There's absolutely no denying BLACKPINK Lisa's global domination, both as part of BLACKPINK's phenomenal cross-continental footprint, as well as of course, her own solo steam. But the trot to the top is rarely ever easy. DYK: BLACKPINK Lisa sang a Rihanna song for her K-pop audition(Photos: Instagram/lalalalisa_m, badgirlriri)

In a recent interview with WSJ, Lisa detailed the strenuous reality of the entire K-pop process, leading one from being a 'trainee' to 'idol' status in the eyes and hearts of millions. It is a well-known fact that the K-pop training process really pushes one to the limit when it comes to physical appearance. However, Lisa opened up about how mentally taxing the pressure of it all has been. Her average daily routine involved holistic practice from 11 AM to 2 AM everyday, spanning vocal training, choreography and language skills, with only 2 Sundays off a month. "When you don’t see the future, your future is black, it’s blank, you’re not able to visualize it. It’s like you’ve lost your energy a bit", shared Lisa.

It is worth mentioning however, that the entire time, Lisa had a big smile on her face, indicating that she had already weathered the worst of it. Reminiscing back to her K-pop audition which enabled her to embark on this journey, Lisa revealed that she actually sang Rihanna's Take a Bow to showcase her vocal skills. "I was so nervous, I sang like...the lyrics (were all over the place). (It's) not right", she giggled.

Circling back to her trainee days, when asked 'what's the one detail people don't know about becoming a K-pop star?', Lisa carried the same energy forward and exclaimed, "One detail? One detail?! You never get enough sleep...I sleep a lot on the plane. Yeah but, still, you feel like...(tch) yeah, (it's) never enough".

If you're wondering what helped her put aside her reservations in the past, every time she found her doubting herself, it was of course her mother. The interview saw her recall how she was on the verge of giving up — "I think that this is the limit", she said. But it was her mother who egged her on to just give it one more year. Her BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé too of course get credit and Lisa was sure to note "I’m just so lucky to have them".

What are your thoughts on Lisa's latest album Alter Ego?