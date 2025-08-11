Blackpink's Lisa announces a short film for her song Dream; here's everything to know

In today’s era of artistic oversaturation, musicians are constantly finding fresh, unexpected ways to promote their work. K-pop band Blackpink has long been at the forefront of such creative experimentation, and La Lisa, in particular, continues to push boundaries. While best known for her powerhouse performances as a singer and rapper, she’s also made waves with her acting skills, most notably in Season 3 of the hit series The White Lotus. Blackpink's Lisa announces a short film for her song Dream

Now, Lisa is blending those worlds together. The Thai origin K-pop star has revealed that she will release a short film to accompany her emotionally charged track Dream. Starring alongside Japanese actor and model Kentaro Sakaguchi, the film is set to premiere on August 13 at 11 p.m. EST. Furthermore, Lisa announced the project on her official social media channels with a moody poster and the caption: “An emotional, beautiful story that will soon be yours.”

Dream first appeared as the 13th track on Lisa’s debut album ALTER EGO, released February 28. The album has made waves across the industry, earning many accolades, including a #1 debut on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. The album is an amalgamation of her five alter egos: Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Speedi and Vixi. The tracks of her albums include: Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye, Rockstar, Elastigirl, Thunder, New Woman ft. Rosalía, FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future, Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Moonlit Floor, When I'm With You ft. Tyla, BADGRRRL, Lifestyle, Chill, Dream, FXCK UP THE WORLD (Vixi solo version), Rapunzel (Kiki solo version).

As for the artist's other projects, Lisa remains on the road with her teammates (Jennie, Jisoo and Rose) for their Deadline World Tour. Their next stop will be a two-day takeover of London’s Wembley Stadium on August 15 and 16, before heading to the Philippines for back-to-back shows at the Philippine Arena on November 22 and 23.