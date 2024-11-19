Bloodywood's Nu Delhi showcases band's desire to stay in the global metal scene

Bloodywood, the trailblazing Punjabi folk-metal band, is known for turning heads with their powerful fusion of culture and heavy music. And the band’s latest single, Nu Delhi, is a testament to this. Bloodywood's latest single Nu Delhi has already crossed a million views on YouTube, ever since its release last month.

Ask frontman Jayant Bhadula how the idea for the song cropped up, and pat comes his reply: “We were all born and brought up in Delhi, and we have always seen the grind this city has. It has made us what we are, and this song is a heartfelt tribute to the beautiful chaos we all call ‘Delhi’. It is also a message to the world that Nu Delhi has entered the global metal chat and is here to stay!”

The band members describe Delhi as a “game of chess,” where kindness and resilience define survival.

Bloodywood has earned global acclaim for its energetic performances, often described as electric and deeply personal. However, for the band, nothing beats playing on home turf.

“Wherever we perform, it always feels like home because the love and support we get from our supporters is unreal. But when we get to play ‘home’ shows, it does have a different feeling. We get to share our music with our fellow Indians, and seeing them match the same energy makes us all really happy.”

But what is it about their music that makes them click with the audience? Bhadula says that the band members tap into their personal experiences for inspiration in songwriting. “The way we write our music is heavily inspired by what we’ve been through or what people we know have been through. By doing this, we connect emotionally in a very deep sense with the music we create. That’s why nothing is forced in our music,” he muses.

Touching upon the work that goes into putting on a show, Bhadula shares, “We literally practise six hours every day for our shows, so that no matter where we are or what state we are in, we can deliver a good show. The same goes with our music. We don’t release anything that doesn’t make us groove as well.”

Through their music, the band members wish to spread a message of kindness and unity. “The overall message can be summarised by simply being kind to each other, yourself, and those around you, because at the end of the day, we are all one. Sounds generic, but this is something we firmly believe in. Music is a very important tool to bring about a change in society, and we would love to see the world be a kinder place,” Bhadula signs off.