Bobby Deol Birthday Special: When Lord Bobby danced with Animal Ranbir Kapoor on Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela; watch

Bobby Deol, who is known as Lord Bobby amongst his fans, has achieved what many actors are unable to after a point in their acting career. After going on a hiatus due to lack of work, he returned with a bang and emerged as one of the most sought after stars of the industry with pure hard work. Bobby made his comeback with projects such as Aashram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023), before proving that he’s here to stay with Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Well, on his 57th birthday today, let’s take a trip down memory lane to celebrate Lord Bobby, with a special video of him and his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

In Animal , Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque and Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh left audiences in awe with their fight sequence during the climax. It was perfectly choreographed and the song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge in the background further left fans with goosebumps. But off-camera, while promoting the film, Bobby and Ranbir were the best of buds. They had a gala time together! On Bobby’s birthday, let’s revisit a moment from one such promotional event. In a viral clip, Ranbir can be seen dancing to L ove Tujhe Love Main Karta Hun from Bobby’s debut film Barsaat (1995).

But the highlight is when Ranbir begins grooving to Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997) and Bobby joins in, setting the stage on fire. Yes, this is the same song we heard in Aryan Khan’s show. Well, fans couldn’t get enough of Bobby’s swag. In the comment section below, one such internet user gushed, “Ohh man when Bobby stood up he totally out shadowed Ranbir can’t take off eyes from him such an awesome personality he has 😍😍,” whereas another wrote, “When Bobby finally got up, we forgot anyone else exists lol memories.” A fan requested, “We definitely need a Gupt 2.0🔥❤️😍 #yrf @karanjohar,” whereas another shared, “Bobby knew what he was cooking at that time! 🔥.” Meanwhile, a netizen opined, “Ranbeer will be perfect for Bobby's biopic . I can now imagine that too😂😂😍.”

Here’s wishing Lord Bobby the happiest birthday as we eagerly wait to see him back on the silver screen!