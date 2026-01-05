At the recent song launch of Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, veteran actor Boman Irani spoke fondly about his long association with Sanjay Dutt, with whom he has previously worked in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Boman Irani on Munna Bhai 3, working with Sanjay Dutt: Raju ko bolo…

Boman Irani on working with Sanjay Addressing the gathering, Boman Irani revisited his experience of working with Sanjay Dutt, calling it one of the most special phases of his career. He emphasized that Munna Bhai was more than just a successful film series for him – it was an experience built on friendship, trust, and creative joy. Sharing his thoughts, he said, "Working with Sanjay Dutt has always been very special. Munna Bhai wasn’t just a film, it was an emotion. We were like a family, and those moments stay with you for life."

When asked about working with Sanjay after so many years, Boman shared how the bond between the two has only "grown stronger over the years" and how sharing screen space once again felt both familiar and refreshing. "He brings a unique energy to the set, making the working environment comfortable and creatively stimulating," said Boman.