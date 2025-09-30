Bombay HC orders Narcotics Control Bureau to return Rhea Chakraborty's passport in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

As per a report in Indian Express, Rhea, arrested in September 2020 and granted bail the following month, had been required to deposit her passport with the NCB and obtain permission from the trial court for any international travel. In a recent application filed through advocate Ayaz Khan, she stated that this condition caused delays and forced her to miss professional commitments. Ayaz highlighted that Rhea had complied with all bail conditions and never violated any court orders, emphasizing that her career necessitated frequent travel for shoots, auditions, and meetings.

The Bombay High Court has ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return actor Rhea Chakraborty ’s passport, granting her request to ease a bail condition imposed during the 2020 drugs case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput ’s death.

The NCB, represented by advocate S K Halwasia, opposed her plea, arguing that she should not receive special treatment due to her celebrity status and cautioning that she could be a flight risk.

Justice Neela Gokhale, however, observed that similar relaxations had been granted to other accused in the case. She noted that Rhea had consistently cooperated with the trial, returned after all approved foreign trips, and had never breached bail conditions. The court stated there was “no reason to doubt” her availability for the conclusion of the trial.

While approving her plea, the bench stipulated that Rhea must continue attending all trial dates unless excused by the court. Before traveling abroad, she is required to submit her full itinerary—including hotel and flight details—to the prosecuting agency at least four days in advance, provide her contact number, keep her phone switched on, and notify authorities upon her return.

Meanwhile, in March, the CBI submitted the closure report for Sushant’s death, concluding that there was no evidence of foul play.