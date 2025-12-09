Border 2| Ahan Shetty on pressure of Suniel Shetty's Iegacy: I want to prove I deserve to be here with the nepo kid tag
As his poster from Border 2 gets unveiled, Ahan Shetty talks about carrying forward the legacy of his father Suniel Shetty and pressure of the ‘nepo kid’ tag
The character poster of Ahan Shetty from the upcoming war film Border 2 was released this morning and the film marks his return to the screens after over four years since his debut in Tadap. The poster sees Ahan Shetty working a machine gun while blood-soaked in the army uniform. What makes the film special is that with it, he carries forward the legacy of his father, Suniel Shetty, who starred in the 1999 film Border.
Ask Ahan if he feels the pressure of the legacy of his father Suniel Shetty and he says, “I think there's pressure on every actor in this day and age to perform and to do well, irrespective of if you are a nepo kid or not. But it does feel like a divine legacy for sure. In many ways, I feel like I manifested this.”
Check out Ahan Shetty's poster for Border 2 here:
Elaborating on his manifestation for Border 2, Ahan shares, “Even initially when people used to ask me why did I get into the industry, I would always say that Border’s one film that really got me interested in films. Being able to get Border 2 as my second film was surreal. Carrying my father's legacy forward, that is very personal to the both of us. I'm just hoping the audience accepts me.”
Ahan insists that apart from the pressure of his father’s legacy, Border 2 also comes with another baggage, him being a star kid. In the time where nepotism has become a hot topic of discussion, Ahan doesn’t shy away from it, and admits that he just wants to prove himself to be worthy. “I just want to prove that I deserve to be here with the nepo kid tag being there. I just want to do my best, keep my head down and work hard. It's been about four years since Tadap released. I've learned a lot about myself and the industry in this time,” he ends.