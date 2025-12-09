Border 2| Ahan Shetty on pressure of Suniel Shetty's Iegacy: I want to prove I deserve to be here with the nepo kid tag

The character poster of Ahan Shetty from the upcoming war film Border 2 was released this morning and the film marks his return to the screens after over four years since his debut in Tadap. The poster sees Ahan Shetty working a machine gun while blood-soaked in the army uniform. What makes the film special is that with it, he carries forward the legacy of his father, Suniel Shetty, who starred in the 1999 film Border. Ahan Shetty in Border 2 (Photo: Instagram)

Ask Ahan if he feels the pressure of the legacy of his father Suniel Shetty and he says, “I think there's pressure on every actor in this day and age to perform and to do well, irrespective of if you are a nepo kid or not. But it does feel like a divine legacy for sure. In many ways, I feel like I manifested this.”