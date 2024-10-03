Border 2 update: Ahan Shetty set to take ahead Suniel Shetty's legacy in sequel, fans credit it to ‘generations of swag’

Ahan Shetty's debut back in 2021, smack in the middle of the pandemic, for obvious reasons flew under the radar. It could have been the climate, it could have been the limited scope of an OTT debut, but the Tara Sutaria -starrer Tadap failed to make any waves. After 3 years of near-radio silence on the work front however, Ahan seems to have finally begun to find his footing. After being announced as the leading face for Sajid Nadiadwala's Sanki, also starring Pooja Hegde, Ahan had yet another surprise up his sleeve for fans. The actor has bagged a role in the big banner sequel to 1997 classic, Border. Border 2 will feature Sunny Deol return to yet another of his most iconic films. This time around he will be sharing screen space with the next generation of heartthrobs, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Ahan too is part of this starry lineup, easily making this the biggest film on his repertoire. Ahan Shetty joins the cast of Border 2: Fans gush over legacy connect with Suniel Shetty(Photo: Instagram, X)

Fans for one, are gung-ho about the announcement. While such major announcements from star kids usually open to a steady barrage of brickbats, a quick scroll through Ahan's announcement post will reveal that fans of Border, as well as Ahan's father Suniel Shetty are elated with this development. Why you ask? To refresh your memory, Border featured Suniel Shetty in the role of Bhairav Singh. And now, fans can't wait to see Ahan take the legacy forward.

Comments expressing the same read: "He is perfect for Army officer role", "Generations of swag: From Suniel sir to Ahan baba, the Shetty legacy shines on. 🇮🇳❤️", "What a mega news of the day for we all fans ❤️🙌🔥", "Congratulations 😮 border mai Father and border 2 mai son" and "Nice work bhai , the legacy is carried by Shetty sir's boy 🙌❤️".

Varun and Suniel too chimed in with their words of encouragement. While Varun commented, "Ahaan let’s do this brother 🇮🇳", Suniel shared, "Love you my baby 🖤".

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is eyeing a potential 2026 release.