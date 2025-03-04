Borders of My Country: Discover breathtaking views shared by India and its neighbouring nations captured by contestants

Hindustan Times completes 100 years as the voice of the nation in 2025. To commemorate this special milestone, HT held a 100-day contest to capture the nation’s essence. This gave contestants a chance to capture and share their vision of India through the lens. One category provided to contestants in the My Country My Lens contest was Borders of My Country, where the participants were asked to capture India's borders where culture and heritage converge. Take a look at a few of the breathtaking clicks that were entered in the competition: Pangong Lake

Sharda River: Nature's Border

Sharda River

The Sharda River, also known as the Kali Ganga or Mahakali, originates in the Great Himalayas. It flows south-southwest, forming a natural border between India and Nepal. This contestant rightly captioned this beautiful click as ‘Nature's Border Between Nations’

The Spanggur Gap

The Spanggur Gap

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) is the demarcation, the effective border, that separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory. The The Spanggur Gap, right between Gurung Hill and Magar Hill, is a mountain pass on the LAC. It is located in Ladakh region of India and the Tibet region of China

Tyakshi Village

Tyakshi Village near India-Pakistan border

This picture was clicked in a remote village called Tyakshi, which is close to the India-Pakistan border. Located in Nubra Valley, it is the second-last Indian village on the northern border

These are just some of the beautiful examples of the entries sent to the My Country My Lens contest.