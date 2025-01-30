BREAKING: Priyadarshan all set to direct Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty

It’s real, it’s happening, and all Akshay Kumar fans-- brace yourself! Priyadarshan is coming back to the director’s seat for the highly-awaited Hera Pheri 3. He announced it on Instagram via a story on January 30, his birthday. Our sources have also confirmed the news. Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan

While thanking Akshay for wishing him, the veteran filmmaker wrote, “Thank you so much for your wishes @akshaykumar. In return I would like to give you a gift. I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready Akshay, @suniel.shetty & @pareshrawalofficial”

Akshay, in the morning, had shared a cute picture of the two, and captioned it on Instagram, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts...both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! @priyadarshan.official” They are currently shooting for a horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay and Priyadarshan, in the past, have collaborated on cult classics such as Hera Pheri (2000), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Khatta Meetha (2010) and Bhagam Bhag (2006). This news is certainly going to make all fans happy, considering that a pic from a mock shoot had surfaced on the internet way back in 2023, but there had been no development on the same.