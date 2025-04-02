BTS' Kim Seok-jin's B&B OTT debut is the most chaotic thing you’ll see this year: take a look

It’s official: Kim Seok-jin from BTS is stepping into the world of OTT shows! After the eldest member's much-anticipated return from military service, Jin has been on an absolute roll. He’s dropped new music, appeared in a crazy ad, and now, he’s all set to make his grand OTT debut on Netflix with a B&B themed variety show that feels a bit chaotic, in his signature way. BTS' Kim Seok-jin BnB OTT debut

Netflix Korea recently took to X to tease fans with some exciting details, saying, “※ Not an April Fool's Joke ※ - The only accommodation on the sea where the beds are outdoors and the ceiling is the sky. In April, when the absurd becomes reality, we invite you to the grand romantic < and grand fantasy >. Opening on April 8, only on Netflix.” Yep, you heard that right. Jin’s first Netflix project is a bizarre and whimsical show that takes place in a bed-and-breakfast on the remote island of Ulleungdo — and it’s about to get wild.

In Kian’s Bizarre B&B, Jin is joined by actress Ji Ye-eun and South Korean webtoon artist/television personality Kim Hee-min (aka Kian84), who will be hosting the out-of-the-box variety show. This is no ordinary B&B, picture beds outdoors under the open sky and activities that’ll leave you laughing, cringing, and possibly wondering how this is even possible. The show promises to be an entertaining and quirky ride, full of fun challenges and unexpected moments.

The trailer for has everything stans could have hoped for. We get a glimpse of Jin, Ye-eun and Kian84 taking on wild activities, including the hilarious task of eating on water. The trailer is captioned, “On a remote island, Kian84 hosts a wild getaway where Jin from BTS and Ji Ye-eun subject their guests to absolute chaos. Kian’s Bizarre B&B is coming April 8.”

Netizens react

Naturally, fans are buzzing with anticipation. One fan commented under the trailer, “Can’t wait to see all the chaos, especially when Jin is involved!” Another added, “Jin Netflix debut earned him a ‘MacGyJin’ nickname—an all-arounder BTS member who’s clean, cooks, repairs, and is the emotional pillar of the group. He’s hard carrying everyone, everywhere he goes.” And, of course, there were plenty of comments swooning over Jin’s effortless charm. “Seokjin is UNREAL. Look at him so nonchalantly, effortlessly handsome,” one fan gushed.

Kim Seok-jin

Jin returned to civilian life after completing his mandatory military service last year, on June 12 ; the rest of the BTS members are slowly but surely coming back into the spotlight. J-Hope completed his military service in October 2024, and the rest — RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — are still serving in the South Korean military.