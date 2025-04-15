BTS’s V’s beloved dog Yeontan voted Most Beloved Celebrity Pet in a new poll, and it has fans sobbing

BTS may still be on hiatus, but if there's one thing ARMY has proven time and time again, it’s that their love never takes a break. In a heartwarming moment that brought smiles and tears across the fandom, Yeontan, the beloved Pomeranian of BTS's V (Kim Taehyung), has been named Billboard’s Favourite Celebrity Pet, and the win was nothing short of legendary. BTS’s Taehyung with beloved dog Yeontan

Despite the poll including a star-studded list of celebrity pets — including Taylor Swift’s famously pampered cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, and Ariana Grande’s adorable rescue crew featuring Toulouse, Myron, and even the cleverly named Piggy Smallz — Yeontan left them all in the dust. The late pup clinched the top spot with an overwhelming 94% of the votes, proving that no one tugs at heartstrings quite like Tannie.

Yeontan, who passed away in December 2024, was more than just a pet to fans. From his first appearances in behind-the-scenes clips to cuddling in V’s arms during livestreams, he became a symbol of comfort, companionship, and love. His tiny size, determined little trot, and expressive eyes made him instantly unforgettable to ARMY, who gave him the nickname, Tannie. Tae had previously shared the heartbreaking news of his beloved dog Yeontan's passing on Instagram last year. “Actually, I'm posting this today because Yeontan recently went on a long trip with dogs. I thought a lot about how to tell the story, but I think it's right to tell all of you who have sent me so much love so far, so I decided to share the news. I would appreciate it if the ARMYs could remind Yeontan to be happy even in the stars. I wish you a warm end of the year where you can say I love you to the loved ones around you once more. I hope the army members will always be healthy until the day we meet again! I love you thank you,” he said in his post.

Netizens react

The reaction from fans about this win was as emotional as it was passionate. One fan shared, “Yeontanie, you’ll always be famous and in our hearts,” while another wrote, “You are so loved and missed, sweet puppy Yeontan, you will never be forgotten. You are in our hearts forever.” The tributes poured in from all over the world, each one echoing a shared sense of loss and celebration. “Baby Tannie deserves only LOVE, ONLY LOVE. Rest in peace, Baby,” one fan commented, capturing the bittersweet joy of seeing Yeontan honored. Another lovingly called him, “Yeontan!!!! The IT DOG!! An iconic kpup idol,” a fitting title for a pup who truly lived a star’s life. Many echoed the sentiment that the award couldn’t have gone to anyone more deserving. “Awesome!! Truly deserving. Yeontan was a most beloved pet. His memory shall forever be cherished,” read one comment, speaking for countless ARMYs who had grown attached to the little pup over the years.

Though he may no longer be with us, Yeontan’s spirit continues to shine, a tiny dog with an enormous legacy!