Bulleya singer Amit Mishra: I don’t discriminate between film and indie songs

Singer Amit Mishra has aced the art of balancing between playbacks and singles. The Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2016) singer says he does not discriminate between mediums. Amit Mishra next song is title track of film Chandu Champion with Arijit Singh (Instagram)

“The best part is that I can do a good balance of playbacks, singles and stage shows. I just want to become a singer. In the industry, I did start as a playback singer, but I am doing everything. As a performing artiste, every song is equally important to me. My focus is only on vocals. For me there is no discrimination, music is important. As a product and on marketing level, it can be different but for a singer or music lover it’s just music,” says the singer on his recent visit to his hometown Lucknow.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He is doing a good mix of songs. “Last month my song Dum Hai from feature film Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan by composer Raghav Sachar got released. Next to come is the title track of the film Chandu Champion with (composer) Pritam sir and Arijit sir (Singh, singer). Besides, I have recorded a song with (composer) Anu Malik sir which I am not sure will come in a film or as a single. Before that, my single Kehta Jogi with singer Salman Ali composed by Raj Darshan was released, I did the title track for the Bengali film Mirza, remix of (composer AR) Rahman sahab’s 90s chartbuster song Latka Dikha Diya Humne, a song in feature film Khichdi 2 and title track of Bhola (2023). So, kaafi kaam aa raha hai,” he says.

During his visit to his hometown to cast his vote, he got to work at his city-based studio as well. “Our song was in the final stage but there was a little change , so I had to dub a line which I did in our studio here. This is my third song with Arijit sir after Teri Saanso Main (Tere Pyar Mein, 2014) and Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos, 2016). Earlier too, during Sakht Jaan (83, 2021), I recorded a portion in Lucknow, and it worked well. So, it’s a lucky omen.”

After his Lucknow visit, he visited Guwahati for a live show and is enjoying his regional stint. “I have never sung in Assamese but sang this time and did Bihu folk as well. My Bengali film title track did well. I recorded my 83 film song in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and it was a great experience. I have sung in Marathi and done devotional songs as well. So, Bhole Baaba ka aashirwaad hai...accha chal raha hai,” he says.