Navratri 2024: Kailash Kher, Malini Awasthi, Harshit Saxena, Amit Mishra and Sundeep-Kannchan on festive fervour

Navratri and bhajans of 'Devi' highly inspire musicians across the world. Durga Maa is extensively worshipped in the Hindi heartland twice a year during Navratri. Bhajans, folk and Devi songs are popular in the region and other parts of the country.

As the nine-day fasting of Navratri begins on Tuesday, we talk to singers and composers about their Navratri routine and inspiration.

“We are coming up with Navratri special videos and in this series, we will be re-releasing our Durge Mahisasur Mardani and Bhawani. This bhajan is close to my heart and a favourite Devi song and there is a reason for it. These lines have come up beautifully and are slices from verses I used to hear from my gurus and parents as a kid. My series of Shri Ram songs that have been released during pran pratishtha ceremony will also be rereleased as a seven-bhajan album around Ram Navmi.”

The folk singer says, “Due to the model code of conduct, fewer events are happening and so I am not doing any Navratri-related show, but I will be visiting Chikrakoot in this period and thereafter seek the blessing of Vindhyavasini Devi at Vindhayachal (Mirzapur). Chaitra (month) ki Navratri sadhna ke parva hai. Naye saal mein nai oorja. Inki bahut manyta hai. Humari Isht hai wah, and bhajan Nimya ki dar maiya is very close to my heart. The bhajan has a dialogue between Devi and a malin and gives a message of work is worship. Bhakt aur bagwan ka vartalaap bahut sunder aur sahaj hai. Also, it’s with a malin and I am Malini so there is a special connection.”

The Haal-e-Dil (Murder-2; 2011) fame singer-composer says his journey is a “blessing from Maa”. “It must be around 2005 when I had started my musical journey in Lucknow and I got the opportunity to sing in jagrans. For a year I did multiple shows. Trust me, within a year my life changed. I got into reality show Voice of India and thereafter my journey in Bollywood started. I am working on a song for the next Navratri which is a dandiya-beat song along the lines of Hey Naam Re (Suhaag). I am a religious person and Maa ki bahut kripa hai mujhpe.”

The Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; 2016) singer says, “Both Navratris hold very special importance in my life. Spirituality is very personal and I follow all that is possible in these pious days including vrat, puja-archana, path etc. I have previously come up with several bhajans including Ambe Ma and Sarasvati Vandana. It is good to come up with a bhajan as it’s about spirituality from inside and the teamwork. It’s a divine shakti that makes it happen. My favourites are Shri Ram Janki by Lakhbir Singh Lakka and strotam Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajman.”

The Kaal Ke Hain Mahakal singer Gosswami with wife-singer Kanchhan Srivas is coming up with two bhajans this Navratri. “The first one will be Aigiri Nandini (Mahishasur Mardini Strotra) and Gujarati folk Ramti Aave Maadi. Every month we come up with a bhajan which either we sing as a duet or single. Our previous Devi songs Aayi Ambe Ma, Maiya Mera Waqt Badal Jaye and Bhor Bhayi Aarti Jai Ma have done well. But we wish to recreate the magic that Kaal ke Mahakaal did,” says the Phamous (2018) and U-Turn (2023) composer and singer.