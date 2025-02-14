Celeb watchlist| Here's why Shantanu Maheshwari recommends Love Next Door on OTT

What I’m Watching I recently started watching a K-drama called Love Next Door. It’s an easy watch with a sweet and relatable love story. It has a nice amount of drama, interesting characters and strong performances that make it feel authentic and grounded. Despite multiple storylines, the show doesn’t overdo anything, and the way it’s shot adds to its charm. Shantanu Maheshwari feels the simplicity of the storytelling in the K-drama, Love Next Door, is refreshing

Why I’m Hooked

I’m hooked because of the relatable characters and their well-written arcs. The show offers a realistic portrayal of relationships, and I like how it doesn’t try to be overly ambitious. The performances and the simplicity of the storytelling are refreshing.

Favourite Character

I really like both the leads, Choi Seung-hyo and Bae Seok-ryu (played by South Korean actors Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min respectively). The characters are well-written and performed with charm and innocence. Their chemistry and camaraderie stands out, and I love how naturally their relationship unfolds.

Why I Recommend It

If you’re into love stories, you’ll enjoy this one. It’s in Korean, so there are subtitles to follow, but the show is still a light watch. It also explores real-world scenarios including family dynamics and parent-child relationships, friendships and societal beliefs, which are all wrapped up in a sweet love story.

My Viewing Routine

I enjoy watching shows alone, usually lying from the comfort of my bed. I also prefer watching anything on larger screens, like my TV or laptop, rather than on a small one.

My Binge-Watch Partner

I watch shows on my free days and prefer bingeing in one go. But since this has longer episodes, I watch one or two at a time.