Celebrities stand with Manish Malhotra after mother’s passing: Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor and more visit
After the passing of Manish Malhotra’s mother Sudarshan Malhotra, a steady stream of Bollywood celebrities arrived to showcase their support
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is mourning the loss of his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, who passed away on March 19, 2026, at the age of 94. Known to share an exceptionally close bond with her, the designer often described her as his anchor and source of strength through every phase of his life and career. As news of her passing spread, members of the film fraternity began arriving—first at his residence and later at the crematorium—to stand by him in this moment of grief.
The family confirmed that the cremation will take place on Friday morning, with an official statement noting, “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother…”, a tribute that underscored the legacy she leaves behind.
Celebs gather at Manish Malhotra’s residence
Late into the night on March 19, a steady stream of visitors was seen outside Malhotra’s home. Among those who arrived to offer condolences were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others. Close friends and collaborators, including Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, were also seen arriving, reflecting Malhotra’s deep ties within the industry.
Industry shows up at the cremation
By Friday morning, several members of the industry gathered at the crematorium to pay their final respects. Karan Johar, Ronit Roy, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Khushi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Varma, Saiyami Kher, Sophie Choudry, Karan Tacker, David Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were among those present.
The turnout reflected Malhotra’s longstanding relationships across Bollywood, with colleagues and friends coming together to support him and honour his mother’s memory.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More