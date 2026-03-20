Celebrities stand with Manish Malhotra after mother’s passing: Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor and more visit

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is mourning the loss of his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, who passed away on March 19, 2026, at the age of 94. Known to share an exceptionally close bond with her, the designer often described her as his anchor and source of strength through every phase of his life and career. As news of her passing spread, members of the film fraternity began arriving—first at his residence and later at the crematorium—to stand by him in this moment of grief.

Manish Malhotra with mum Sudarshan Malhotra; Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor