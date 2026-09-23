Celebrity chef-actor Ranveer Brar to feature in an international film: Food fiction will be the next big thing in cinema

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who has previously shown his acting skills in Modern Love Mumbai (2022) and The Buckingham Murders (2024), is all set to shoot an international film with a UK-based director.

Chef Ranveer Brar will play a biryaniwalla in an UK production feature film (Photo: Instagram)

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Planned to roll early next year, the yet-to-be-announced project will see Brar play a biryani chef. “(My character) travels from India to Saudi Arabia where he opens a restaurant in his daughter’s name and then moves to England,” Brar tells us on his visit to hometown Lucknow.

He says the project reflects a larger shift he sees coming in the way food is portrayed on screen.

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{{^usCountry}} “Earlier, food (as a category) was limited to recipes. Then it became travel content, reality shows, some short films and social media reels. The food fiction space was vacant and fairly unexplored. But there are so many stories in our culture that revolve around food. In the coming times, I see a lot of stories being made around food. Ab asli food ki kahaniyan kahi jaayengi,” he tells us. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Earlier, food (as a category) was limited to recipes. Then it became travel content, reality shows, some short films and social media reels. The food fiction space was vacant and fairly unexplored. But there are so many stories in our culture that revolve around food. In the coming times, I see a lot of stories being made around food. Ab asli food ki kahaniyan kahi jaayengi,” he tells us. {{/usCountry}}

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On the short film, he adds, “There is an 18-minute short film Rampher Ki Kulfi with two kulfiwallahs played by Sanjay Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in Old City of Lucknow. It is directed by Lucknow-based Archit D Rasstogi. I came on board as a presenter and it has been screened in various worldwide film festivals. I do feel food and fiction is the next step in content and the audience will also connect to it as we all relate to such stories.”

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It was most recently screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF 2026) in June and will next travel to International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA), Toronto. The film also stars Bhawana Pandey.

Brar recalls that some food-stories based Indian films like Bawarchi (1973), The Lunchbox (2013), Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and Chef (2017) have been made but they are far and few.

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“I am encouraging young writers and makers to come up with content related to food storytelling which I will love to associate and produce. I am already working on this front as we stories all around us – they just need to be tapped in short or long story-telling format,” he says.

Apart from his films, Brar is also gearing up for his next book and a reality show. “My book is on tandoor cooking and it has gone in print. I have also shot a celebrity reality show Yess Chef for YouTube, and we are gearing up for the next season of MasterChef India which will go on floors probably in December,” he ends.