Celina Jaitly pens emotional note to her sons on Republic Day: ‘Do not forget you are half Indian…’
Celina Jaitly shared a heartfelt letter to her sons on Republic Day, expressing how much she misses them and hopes they stay connected to their Indian roots
On the 77th Republic Day, actor Celina Jaitly shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing an open letter to her three sons — Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur. The actor, who made headlines last year after filing for divorce from her husband Peter Haag, has also been visiting court regularly to seek her brother’s release from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In her post, she spoke about how she has been unable to connect with her children and how much she misses watching the Republic Day Parade with them.
“Mummy is writing to you 3 here since I cannot reach you…”
Sharing a photograph with her sons, Celina wrote, “#republicday Letter to my sons: My dearest Winston, Viraaj, Arthur. Mummy is writing to you 3 here since I cannot reach you. My heart is very heavy today as we can’t watch the Republic Day parade together every 26th Jan. I cannot be there to sing the National Anthem for you, to tell you to salute & cheer when your Nana’s Kumaon Regiment, Dumpy Mama’s Para SF, or great grand Nana’s Rajrif contingent marches by. Hope you remember how mummy cried every time Nana’s regt. marched by. My eyes fill with tears.”
The actor went on to say, “I hope you 3 are allowed to watch our Republic Day parade. I hope you will be allowed to be true to your Indian roots & not be forced to erase your Indian identity. That is why I write to you here, hoping someone will make you read this. Someone who understands how devastating it is for a mother to be alienated from her beloved children.”
In her message, Celina also mentioned this year’s Republic Day chief guests — “PS: Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026 are Antonio Costa, European Council President, & Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President. It goes to show how wonderful Indo-European relations are. So do not fall for any other regressive narratives.”
“Do not forget you are half Indian…”
Celina’s letter also reminded her sons of their heritage and lineage. “My loves, do not forget you are half Indian. You belong to a lineage of great, honourable men & women. The blood of the man-eating tigers of Kumaon & the veer Rajputana Rifles flows in you. You are also OCI Overseas Citizens of India. Your roots are of great valour, Vedic culture, timeless traditions & an advanced ancient heritage. Remember, the Constitution of India came into force on 26 Jan 1950 & is the result of a long freedom struggle & bloody sacrifice of countless men & women who gave their lives so that future generations could live with dignity, identity & rights,” she wrote.
She added, “Cannot believe I haven’t heard your voices for ages. I would have made samosas today but I guess that now lies in a happy future with Maa Kali’s blessing. I hope my letter reaches you.”
A look back at her personal journey
Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag married in 2011 in Austria and welcomed twin sons in March 2012. In 2017, they became parents again to another set of twin boys, but tragedy struck when one of the infants passed away due to a hypoplastic heart condition. In November 2025, Celina filed a domestic violence case against Peter Haag in a Mumbai court. She has alleged years of emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse.
