Celina Jaitly pens emotional note to her sons on Republic Day: ‘Do not forget you are half Indian…’

On the 77th Republic Day, actor Celina Jaitly shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing an open letter to her three sons — Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur. The actor, who made headlines last year after filing for divorce from her husband Peter Haag, has also been visiting court regularly to seek her brother’s release from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In her post, she spoke about how she has been unable to connect with her children and how much she misses watching the Republic Day Parade with them. Celina Jaitly with her 3 kids

“Mummy is writing to you 3 here since I cannot reach you…” Sharing a photograph with her sons, Celina wrote, “#republicday Letter to my sons: My dearest Winston, Viraaj, Arthur. Mummy is writing to you 3 here since I cannot reach you. My heart is very heavy today as we can’t watch the Republic Day parade together every 26th Jan. I cannot be there to sing the National Anthem for you, to tell you to salute & cheer when your Nana’s Kumaon Regiment, Dumpy Mama’s Para SF, or great grand Nana’s Rajrif contingent marches by. Hope you remember how mummy cried every time Nana’s regt. marched by. My eyes fill with tears.”

The actor went on to say, “I hope you 3 are allowed to watch our Republic Day parade. I hope you will be allowed to be true to your Indian roots & not be forced to erase your Indian identity. That is why I write to you here, hoping someone will make you read this. Someone who understands how devastating it is for a mother to be alienated from her beloved children.”

In her message, Celina also mentioned this year’s Republic Day chief guests — “PS: Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026 are Antonio Costa, European Council President, & Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President. It goes to show how wonderful Indo-European relations are. So do not fall for any other regressive narratives.”