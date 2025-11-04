Celina Jaitly welcomes Delhi HC’s order on brother detained in UAE: ‘Our soldiers are becoming targets overseas…’

Celina Jaitly’s fight for justice has finally found a ray of hope. The actor, who has been tirelessly seeking help to bring her brother home, received major relief after the Delhi High Court, on Monday, directed the Central government to step in and provide effective legal representation to her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. Celina Jaitly with brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly

Detained in the UAE since September 2024 over an alleged “national security case,” Vikrant’s situation had left Celina battling uncertainty and isolation as the “sole surviving immediate blood relative.” The court also urged authorities to help establish contact between the actor and her brother.