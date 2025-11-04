Celina Jaitly welcomes Delhi HC’s order on brother detained in UAE: ‘Our soldiers are becoming targets overseas…’

Celina Jaitly’s fight for justice has finally found a ray of hope. The actor, who has been tirelessly seeking help to bring her brother home, received major relief after the Delhi High Court, on Monday, directed the Central government to step in and provide effective legal representation to her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.
Detained in the UAE since September 2024 over an alleged “national security case,” Vikrant’s situation had left Celina battling uncertainty and isolation as the “sole surviving immediate blood relative.” The court also urged authorities to help establish contact between the actor and her brother.
Celina issues a statement
Reacting to the court’s direction, Celina opened up about the ordeal she’s been facing for over a year. Speaking to ANI in a recently released video, she said, “Ek saal se, it’s been a nightmare for me, that’s all I will say. I’m very grateful for today’s judgment, and our soldiers, especially overseas, have been… as India is rising and becoming bigger and bigger in the international diaspora, our soldiers are becoming targets overseas over and over again. And I think today’s judgment will really help in bringing him back. I am very grateful to Raghav and the entire team here.”
When asked about her response as a UN Equality Champion and whether international authorities have been cooperative, Celina chose not to comment, expressing hope that the upcoming court status report will bring clarity.
“I have finally reached the light at the end of the dark tunnel..”
She had also taken to Instagram to share her gratitude and relief after months of struggle, writing,“I write this from the gates of the esteemed Delhi High Court with immense gratitude, as after an arduous 14 months I have finally reached the light at the end of the dark tunnel. I have just exited the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, where my writ petition regarding my brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly was heard in open court.”
In her petition, Celina stated that her brother was “illegally abducted and detained” in the UAE on September 6, 2024. Since then, she has been unable to obtain any details about his welfare or legal status. Vikrant, who has been residing in the UAE since 2016, worked with Matiti Group — a firm engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services.
Following the hearing, the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to file a detailed status report within four weeks. The matter will next be heard on December 4.