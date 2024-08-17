Chandoo Mondeti on Karthikeya 2 winning National Award: 'It's a special film'

Director Chandoo Mondeti is on cloud nine after his film Karthikeya 2 won Best Telugu Film at the 70th National Film Awards announced on Friday. The movie, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, marks Mondeti’s first National Award. This is the first National Award win for Chandoo Mondeti.

Sharing that the news came as a complete surprise when a friend called to congratulate him, Mondeti tells us, “I didn’t know that the National Awards were going to be announced on Friday! I had lakshmi puja at home.”

“It is such a happy day for us. Karthikeya 2 is a very special film. This is such an auspicious day,” the filmmaker beams. He says that the celebrations are already underway: “It is such great news for me and everyone associated with the film.”

Meanwhile, on the film winning the National Award, Nikhil Siddhartha, who plays the lead in the Karthikeya 2, took to X to share the happy news with his fans. He posted a video message and wrote in the caption, “Sharing the happy news of our film #Karthikeya2 winning a National Award. Congratulations to our entire cast and crew.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from across the industry.

RRR actor Jr NTR wrote on X, “Congratulations to Chandoo Mondeti, @actor_Nikhil, and the entire team of Karthikeya 2 on winning the National Award for the Best Telugu Film. Also, my heartfelt congratulations to all the National Award winners across the nation for their well-deserved recognition.”

To NTR Jr's post, Siddhartha replied, "Thank you for the wishes @tarak9999 Anna ... our team #Karthikeya2 is thrilled."