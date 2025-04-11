Chhaava on OTT: Vicky Kaushal leaves fans spellbound as Sambhaji Maharaj; ‘regret not watching in theatres’

Vicky Kaushal is one actor who has time and again proven that he can turn into any character onscreen like a chameleon. May it be Vicky Sandhu in Manmarziyaan (2018) or an army major in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Well, this year Vicky took the theatres by storm as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj when his film Chhaava released. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as his onscreen wife Yesubai Bhonsale and Akshaye Khanna at his versatile best as Aurangzeb, the film shook the box office and enjoyed rave reviews. Today, Chhaava arrived on the digital medium and many who missed watching it in theatres are now feeling deep regret. Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Soon after the Vicky Kaushal-starrer released on OTT today, many fans reviewed the film on Twitter. One such movie-buff shared, “#Chhaava OTT Review – Totally GOOSEBUMPS! 🔥 This film beautifully showcases the spirit of unsung warriors. 💪 • Story – Powerful & emotional • Performances – Phenomenal (even the supporting cast shines!) • Direction – Top-notch • Cinematography – Grand visuals, epic battle scenes • BGM – Mind-blowing A must-watch for history lovers and fans of patriotic films! #ChhaavaOnOTT #MovieReview #Review.”

Another positive review read, “Just watched #chhaava. I regret not watching in theatres !!! My god. @vickykaushal09 you just didn’t act you were chhaava can’t imagine any one else or I couldn’t see Vicky there ! Pure art !!! GOATED PERFORMANCE,” whereas a social media user shared, “#ChhaavaOnNetflix :⭐⭐⭐½ Clearly #VickyKaushal stole the National Award from #Pushpa's hands. Loaded with intense goosebumps stuff. Retells the fact that Mughals & British only reigned over us cuz some Indians betrayed the whole India #Chhaava #Netflix.”

Even after Chhaava’s theatrical release, many critics and fans alike had called the film one of Vicky Kaushal’s best. After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to enjoy a cosy screening of Chhaava from the comfort of your home this weekend?