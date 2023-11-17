close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Chhichhore actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla: Not in a position to make choices

Chhichhore actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla: Not in a position to make choices

ByDeep saxena
Nov 17, 2023 06:21 PM IST

Saharsh Kumar Shukla, best known for his role of Bevda in Chhichhore, says only working hard with full honesty is in his hand

Actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla, best known for his role of Bevda in Chhichhore (2019), says he is taking up projects as he gets instead of waiting for a major role.

Three projects of actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla were released this year.
Three projects of actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla were released this year.

The UPite says, “I’m still following the same process that I adopted after passing Film and Television Institute of India, Pune – to take up what comes to me and do it with honesty. Be it a day’s work or a 40-day schedule, meri mehnat, samarpan aur shiddat mein koi kami nahi rahti hai.”

Shukla clarifies, “Jo meri paristhiyan hain usmein meri choices banane ki sthithi nahi hai. Financially, I am not in a position where I can select my roles, say no to projects and wait for something very good to come to me. This is the only way for outsiders like us to survive in this city and industry.”

Hailing from a village near Rae Bareli, the Rangbaaz (2022) actor moved to Lucknow in 2001. “I graduated and prepared my theatre base before joining FTII. In 2011, I shifted to Mumbai. My fight was to survive, and I followed the advice of my seniors to let people know that I am a trained actor and exist in this industry. So, there was no question of making choices.”

Shukla clarifies that small roles can be key to big breaks. “I had a discussion with Nawaz(uddin Siddiqui, actor) and he too advised me to keep working...be it small-or-big roles. It will make you be seen somewhere and who knows it translates into something big. Filmmaker Vishal (Bhardwaj) sir offered me Rangoon (2015) because of my small role in Talvar (2015). I had a good role but unfortunately the film did not work. Bachchhan Pandey (2022) too had a good role, but the film failed. Acting is the only thing I can do...I can’t make my livelihood from something else.”

The actor admits that Chhichhore did give him massive recognition amongst the audience, but it did not translate into work. “I did many projects and slowly it is coming out. I had three releases this year – Haddi, Mandali and Lakeerein. I have completed Gajendra Ahire’s Bidi Bakda and Rizwan Siddiqui’s Imamdasta where I play the protagonist. Besides, I had done a good roles in director Pawan Wadeyar’s film Awasthi vs Awasthi, Pulkit’s Kartavya, Rashik Khan’s Section 108 and Shantanu Ray’s Kaboom.

