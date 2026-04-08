Chiraiya actor Siddharth Shaw on getting hate for his character in the show: People want to put me in a blue drum

Actor Siddharth Shaw played the character of Arun, a newlywed husband who rapes her wife, played by Prasanna Bisht , repeatedly after marriage, in the web series Chiraiya . He admits that the portrayal is bringing him a lot of hate, but he is enjoying that. “People want to put me in a blue drum, and I recently only got to know that reference. That is from the women's perspective," he says, referencing to the gruesome murder case in Meerut from March 2025 where a man's dismembered body was found sealed inside a blue plastic drum.

He adds, “From the men's perspective, the hate which I'm getting is mostly expletives which are coming up. And then there are these reels or videos or mails where people reach out and say that it was going on really well, and then the whole male community was silenced. I'm so happy to see so much hate because it's stemming from a space of love only for me. This guy is hated to that level, that means I've done my job well.”

The actor asserts that shooting the intimate scenes brought in a lot of mental distress for him. “The first day when we shot intimacy for suhagrat, we were doing the first take and I literally howled for five minutes. We stopped shooting as I was just crying there. Everybody was just trying to calm me down and be like, ‘hey, it's all right’. I had taken so much tension and anxiety that because of my stress, my lower back had completely froze. I used to limp while shooting,” he says.