Chiraiya on OTT: Divya Dutta’s web series about marital rape receives a big thumbs up, fans say ‘it stays with you’

Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra’s latest web series Chiraiya arrived on OTT today. Also starring Siddharth Shaw, Faisal Rashid and Prasanna Bisht, the social drama has been directed by Shashant Shah. It follows the story of an ideal bahu, who decides to take a stand against the entire family when her brother-in-law is accused of marital rape by his new wife. The show aims to raise awareness about the critical topic of marital rape in our country. Well, here’s what netizens have to say about Chiraiya after binge-watching the 6-episode series.

Fans across social media have given Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra’s show Chiraiya a big thumbs up, lauding it for being necessary, even though it may seem to be an uncomfortable watch for some. One such social media user stated, “This isn’t just women’s fight. It’s abt human dignity.Take a stand n watch 'Chiraiya'. A character that grows in silence yet leaves a deep effect. Kamlesh’s emotional layers r portrayed w/ terrific honesty. Divya Dutta truly owns d role #Chiraiya,” whereas another Twitter review read, “#chiraiya on hotstar is going to trigger men so much. It's an important topic which society don't even talk about it and men treat women like a sex slaves. #maritalrape is also a rape. Men need to learn consent.”

A social media user shared, “#Chiraiya hits hard because it refuses to sugarcoat a truth we’ve normalised for too long. Powerful performances by Divya Dutta and the entire cast make it impossible to look away. This isn’t just a show—it’s a wake-up call we can’t ignore,” whereas another impressed netizen stated, “Watched #Chiraiya and it quietly leaves a weight you can’t shake off later It doesn’t scream for attention but it stays with you in uncomfortable ways Sometimes the stories that disturb you the most are the ones we needed all along.” A Twitter review also read, “Chiraiya isn’t just a series it’s a hard-hitting reality check. It dares to question consent within marriage. It reminds us that toxic masculinity doesn’t appear overnight it often begins at home. Powerful, uncomfortable, but necessary watch.”

Speaking to HT City, when asked to review Chiraiya, Divya shared, “I guess every audience is going to be different. Everyone is going to take something that they like in the show. For me, it's going to be something that is going to bind me very emotionally to all the characters. It's going to resonate with me. It's going to tell me, ‘Hey, listen, I think I need to rethink a few things in life’. And of course, there'll be those fun moments in between that are going to have me smiling and laughing as well.”

Are you planning to catch Chiraiya after reading these rave reviews?