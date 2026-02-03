Chitrangda Singh on why films like Dhurandhar are not made with female leads: It's just the biology of it
As the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was released today, actor Chitrangda Singh opines why such action films are not made with female actors
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest hit of 2025, showing gruesome and grotesque violence on screen. The genre has become an audience’s favourite but it's usually explicitly led by male characters and actors. Today, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was released, promising another action spectacle on screen.
Chitrangda Singh is all praise for the film and the magic it did at the box office. Ask her if she questions why such parts are not written for women, and she says, “It's just the biology of it. Physically and biologically a woman is not [deemed fit for the part]. I know that some people might just not like what I'm saying, but it's a fact. There are a lot of social reasons why woman can't possibly be sent off like how Ranveer Singh's character in Dhurandhar goes. So there's probably that reason as certain realism is required when it comes to that.”
Check out the entire chat with Chitrangda Singh here:
However, she counters, “Having said that, there can be some amazing action sequences like there is Lokah and a South action film that was done in early 2025 and it was the most gruesome action films I have ever seen.”
The actor adds, "I don't know why filmmakers would not look at women doing action, because when you see that, it is something so unexpected, that kind of gruesome violence that a woman is capable of if she's driven to that point. I think that is so exciting. So yes, why not? If your story backs a character like this, if you put it in writing, I feel it make for some amazing cinema."
Giving an example, Chitrangda praises Katrina Kaif's action prowess in the Tiger franchise: "Katrina is so amazing. That towel fight scene in Tiger 3 is so phenomenal and she pulls it off so well."