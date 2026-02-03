Chitrangda Singh on why films like Dhurandhar are not made with female leads: It's just the biology of it

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest hit of 2025, showing gruesome and grotesque violence on screen. The genre has become an audience’s favourite but it's usually explicitly led by male characters and actors. Today, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was released, promising another action spectacle on screen. Chitrangda Singh on Dhurandhar

Chitrangda Singh is all praise for the film and the magic it did at the box office. Ask her if she questions why such parts are not written for women, and she says, “It's just the biology of it. Physically and biologically a woman is not [deemed fit for the part]. I know that some people might just not like what I'm saying, but it's a fact. There are a lot of social reasons why woman can't possibly be sent off like how Ranveer Singh's character in Dhurandhar goes. So there's probably that reason as certain realism is required when it comes to that.”