Christmas 2025 exclusive: Varun Dhawan gets into Santa mode with HTCity

Varun Dhawan turned Santa this year, riding away on his sleigh, in a special Christmas shoot for HTCity. The actor who is all geared up for the celebrations tells us, "Christmas time means togetherness, celebrating friends and family." He goes on to add that 2025 hasn't been easy but the tough times haven't deterred him. "2025 has been a very testing time for me on many counts but I’m grateful God gave me the strength to go through it and make me stronger," says the actor. Varun Dhawan/pics: Raju Shinde/location: JW Marriott Juhu

Moving on to the Christmas fun the actor says if he ever had to star in the remake of a Christmas film he would love to play, "Arnold Schwarzneggar's role in Jingle All the way, that released in 1996." And what is it that's on Santa Varun's nice and naughty list? "Anyone who is good to dogs and all animals, feeds them will make it to my nice list. People who litter on the road are definitely on my naughty list."

The actor goes on to say that while he isn't a pro at gift wrapping, cooking or cleaning he surely helps with eating the Christmas goodies at home. "I definitely put on a few pounds during holidays season. My Christmas favourites are hot chocolate with marshmallows and cheesecake. Kalakand may not be Christmassy but thats also something I indulge in this season."

While the actor is yet to decide where he is taking off this holiday season he is hoping for a surprise by wife Natasha Dalal. “It has to be somewhere close to home, I dont like travelling too far when I get time off. I would like to go to Alibaug, I hope she's reading this.”

Speaking of a Christmas tradition he wants to maintain with one-and-half year old daughter Lara he says, “Hanging ornaments on the Christmas tree is fun and that’s something I want to do with Lara and Joey (his pet dog.) The pet dad also reveals he’s planning to buy Joey a cute sweater this holiday season. “But God has also gifted them with thick fur so they do fine during winters.” The actor went down memory lane to recall his most unlikely Christmas. “London was one . It was actually very lonely there was no one on the streets, not a soul and it looked like everyone had left town on Christmas morning."

Ask Varun about which other Indian actor would make for the perfect Santa Claus if he had to cast for a movie and he immediately names his Dilwale co- actor Varun Sharma. "He would make for a nice Punjabi Santa," says Varun.

The actor wishes all the readers of HTCity a joyful, Christmas and fabulous new year. He says he's already excited to welcome 2026 with an exciting lineup of films on the professional front and new goals to accomplish on the personal front.