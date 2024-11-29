Cinema Lovers Day: How 99 ticket can benefit The Sabarmati Report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Moana 2

It’s a time for celebration for all the cinephiles as Cinema Lovers Day is back. On November 29, several cinema chains across the country in select cities will be pricing the tickets of all the releases at ₹99, all through the day for any show. While this weekend has no big Hindi releases, the films running in theatres like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again and The Sabarmati Report, are expected to benefit from it. Cinema Lovers Day

Dheeraj Sarna, director of The Sabarmati Report, believes that the reduced pricing will help his film get more traction. He says, “Definitely it will benefit the film. Everyone wants to see cinema and especially good thought-provoking cinema. If they get a chance to see it at a reduced price, they will definitely not miss that opportunity.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan points out the benefits of this scheme for the multiplex chains too: “They have discovered a new way after pandemic to engage the audience. Multiplexes will have higher food and beverages sale, which is ultimately their own. They don’t have to share that revenue with any producer or distributors.”

He adds, “When it first happened, we saw one of the best occupancies of that year. This should serve as an eye opener that people are willing to come to the cinemas, the only hindrance, is the high ticket prices. People like to watch a movie in a full auditorium rather than an empty theatre. Cinema has to be celebrated every day, you don't have to wait for a dull period to announce such offers.”