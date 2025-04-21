Colin Farrell will move his son, suffering with a rare genetic disorder, to a care facility: 'Where he feels connected'

Irish actor Colin Farrell has shared that he and his ex-partner, Kim Bordenave, have made a major life decision regarding their son James, who has Angelman syndrome — a rare genetic disorder that impacts the nervous system and leads to significant developmental and physical challenges. In a recent interview with Candis Magazine, the Penguin star revealed they’ve decided to transition James into a long-term care facility. This decision, he explained, wasn’t easy but felt necessary as they look ahead to the future. Colin Farrell is looking for a care facility for his 21-year-old son

“It’s tricky – some parents will say, ‘I want to take care of my child myself’, and I respect that. But my horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own?” he said.

The 48-year-old actor's concern centers around what would happen to James if both parents were suddenly unable to care for him. “And he goes where? We’d have no say in it,” Colin said, explaining that in such a situation, James could become “a ward of the state.”

Colin shared that they’re currently evaluating different facilities, hoping to find one that feels right. “We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected,” he said, adding that they’d like to choose a place now—while they’re still active in James’ life—so they can visit often and take him out occasionally.

The oscar-nominated actor has long advocated for individuals with intellectual disabilities and has been candid about the challenges that come with navigating care systems as children with special needs transition into adulthood. He previously spoke to People magazine about how the turning point of age 21 creates a major gap in support.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own. All the safeguards that are put in place – special ed classes – that all goes away. So, you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind,” he had said.

To help address these gaps, Colin is launching the Colin Farrell Foundation, which will focus on advocacy, education, and programming for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The initiative, he said, is dedicated to James, who is nonverbal.

Angelman syndrome, which James was diagnosed with, is typically identified through genetic testing—particularly changes in the UBE3A gene. The condition, though rare, is lifelong, and individuals affected often require continuous support.