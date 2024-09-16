Congratulations Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s wedding pics are straight out of a fairytale

When celebrities get married, there’s generally a lot of buzz around their big day. ‘No-photo’ policies are imposed along with heavy security and then an official meet and greet with the paparazzi who had been waiting outside the wedding venue all day. But fans always have a hint! So when we opened up Instagram today and saw actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s wedding pictures pop up, it was a pleasant surprise which brought a smile to our face. Yes! The love birds are now married and pictures from their big day are straight out of a fairytale. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on their wedding day

Bride and groom Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth with their family

The sweetest thing about Aditi and Siddharth’s day of love is how simple yet overwhelmingly serene and ethereal the bride and groom look as they tie the knot in the presence of their loved ones. The blissful happiness on their faces is contagious! While Aditi looks beyond beautiful as the dulhan in her beige saree with traditional gold jewelry that matches her wedding saree’s border, her handsome groom is dressed in a white kurta pajama. Seeing the bride and groom so madly in love will make you wish you find someone who looks at you the way Siddharth gazes at Aditi.

Along with these breathtakingly beautiful wedding photos, Aditi shared, “‘You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…’ To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic ❤️Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu 💫.” Soon after this post was shared, fans and friends of the couple showered the comment section with blessings and love. For instance, Ananya Panday wrote: “So beautiful! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹”, whereas Sayani Gupta gushed, “Beautiful! Congratulations lovebirds! 🤍💛🤍.” Meanwhile, a fan shared, “a perfect example of Keep it private until permanent 👏❤️”, whereas another social media user stated: “My heart just skipped a beat. These pictures are ethereal 🫠🫠.”

Well, we couldn’t have been happier for the newlyweds! We wish Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu a lifetime of love and joy.