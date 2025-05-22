Content creator Aashna Hegde is engaged after a dreamy proposal in Maldives: ‘It couldn’t have been more perfect’

After four years of dating, popular content creators and social media influencers Aashna Hegde and Aditya Kumar aKa Addy are engaged — and the couple is finally sharing the sweet story behind the proposal. Aashna Hegde and Addy recently got engaged.

The two, who first started out as friends before falling in love, chose to celebrate their four-year anniversary with a trip to the Maldives. What Aashna didn’t know was that Addy had much more planned.

“He actually had a whole day of activities lined up for us. He took me for a spa, which earns him extra brownie points!”

The highlight of the day was meant to be a romantic, candle-lit proposal by the beach at sunset. But nature had other plans. “The weather conditions were so bad that he was told to move it to an earlier time,” she says. Despite the last-minute change, the moment turned out to be unforgettable.

“He had a small speech, and then he ended it by asking me to marry him in Tulu — my mother tongue. That was the cutest thing!” Aashna shares. “It just felt so personal and thoughtful,” she added.

After the intimate exchange, the couple took a walk by the beach, where Addy got down on one knee and officially popped the question. “It couldn’t have been more perfect,” she says.

The proposal happened just around their anniversary, making the timing even more meaningful. Aashna, 30, and Addy, 28, have always shared parts of their journey online — from being best friends to dating — but this milestone feels particularly special.

The two have already started planning their wedding. “Without giving away too many details, I’m just going to tell you that we’re getting married this year!” Aashna confirms.

With their bond growing stronger over the years, the couple is ready to begin a new chapter — one built on friendship, trust, and now, a shared future.