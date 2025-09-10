CORTIS debut album release party draws fans from 190 countries as stans gush: ‘They’re really made to be on stage..’

According to Naver, fans from 190 countries tuned in via Weverse, YouTube, and TikTok, while the Seoul venue itself turned into a full-blown celebration. Over the course of two hours, Martin, James, Joo Hoon, Sung Hyun, and Gun Ho delivered their first-ever live performances of every track from the EP, proving why they’re already being hailed as a group to watch.

BigHit Music’s newest boy group, CORTIS, made sure their debut wasn’t just a launch; it was a statement. Less than a month after stepping into the K-pop spotlight, the five-member crew threw a massive release party for their first album, Colour Outside the Lines, at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium on September 8.

The show kicked off with Fashion , followed by their prerelease single Go ! before building to their high-energy title track What You Want, which unfolded on an elaborate stage setup featuring 31 treadmills. Fans also got a first taste of the B-sides Joyride and Lullaby , with each performance showing off the group’s versatility.

Calling it their “first solo concert since debut,” the members told the crowd, “It’s such a joyous occasion, and we want to celebrate it together. Please enjoy it like a real party.”

Fans can’t stop raving If the goal was to leave an impression, it worked. Social media lit up with reactions, with many praising the rookies’ confidence and charisma. “They’re really made to be on stage, especially Martin. He’s really great, hyping up the crowd, and they’re all having so much fun and energy!” wrote one Reddit user. One more comment claimed, “This isn’t rookie behaviour.” Another comment read, “If I ever witness this song live I might become a menace to society.” One more said, “THEIR STAGE PRESENCE IS NOTHING LIKE A ROOKIE WHAT.” Another fan summed it up perfectly: “The release party was literally no less than a concert! IT WAS SO SO SO FUN!!”

Who are CORTIS? Billing themselves as a “young creative crew,” CORTIS break away from the traditional idol formula. All five members are hands-on in songwriting, composition, performance, videography, and even stage design. Their name, “painting outside the lines,” doubles as their creative philosophy.

The group consists of Martin, James, Joo Hoon, Sung Hyun, and Gun Ho — BigHit’s first boy group launch since TXT’s debut in 2019. At the center is 17-year-old leader Martin, the Canadian-Korean prodigy already credited for penning songs for TXT, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, and ILLIT before even stepping on stage as an idol himself.