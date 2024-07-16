Daisy Shah to play a housewife in her next untitled web series: Here's what we know

After her debut project The Ghost Of Gandhi, which is slated for release later this year, actor Daisy Shah is now immersed in shooting her next untitled web series and we have exclusive details about this upcoming project. Daisy Shah on her next web series

The shoot for Daisy Shah’s new web series commenced a month ago in Mumbai. “Alongside Daisy, actor Anuj Saxena is also playing a pivotal role in the project. It is being directed by Ajay Veermal,” a source close to the production informs.

Shah is stepping into a role unlike any she has played before. “Daisy is really excited and looking forward to playing a different character, something she has never played in her career so far. She will play the role of a typical housewife in the web show. Her character would be centered around loving her husband and managing the house,” shares the insider.

The plot of the series is centered on the intriguing theme of wife swapping or swinging, where the protagonist, a housewife leading a normal life, is introduced to this concept by a school friend. “This prompts her to think whether she wants to explore this unconventional path,” the source tells us.

Delving deeper into the details of the upcoming series, the source says it is a suspense thriller drama. The insider reveals, “The makers are planning to release the show by November this year. It will blend mystery with doses of family drama.”