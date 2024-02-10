The Ghost Of Gandhi postponed for an indefinite period, producer walked out: Source

The announcement teaser of The Ghost of Gandhi web series, starring Sharib Hashmi and Daisy Shah in lead roles, was released last year. Director by Manish Kishore, the show also stars Atul Shrivastava, Brijendra Kala and Deepak Kalra, and was supposed to release later this year. However, we have now exclusively learnt that the shoot of the show has been on pause for more than 2-3 months now. “The director of the series Manish, was on the ventilator a month ago due to a heart attack. He is now out of danger and recovering but is still not feeling the best currently,” the source reasons. daisy shah ghost of gandhi postponed

In fact, the show’s leading lady also gave us an official confirmation about him not keeping well and the release date being pushed due to the same reason. “Unfortunately, the director is not keeping well and he was on bed rest for a long time. Once he recovers fully, we will resume the shoot,” she says.

However, there’s another factor for the delay which is being kept under wraps. The insider tells us that the web series’ producers Sofia Agarwal, Three Arrows production and Seeta Films don’t want to be associated with Ghost Of Gandhi due to unknown reasons. “They have walked out of the show but the reason behind it has not been revealed yet. This happened even before the director was admitted in the hospital. Hence, it has been postponed for an indefinite period,” the source ends.