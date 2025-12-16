Dancer and actor Lauren Gottlieb settles into her Mumbai home says, I belong here

Dancer and actor Lauren Gottlieb is currently busy setting up her house in Mumbai, as she prepares to welcome her husband, Tobias Jones, who currently resides in London. Lauren plans to eventually settle fully in the city after years of living between Los Angeles and New York. Her move signals a deep commitment to the country that launched her career, especially after her successful stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and her film debut in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. Dancer and actor Lauren Gottlieb

“This year has been all about rediscovering where I truly belong,” Lauren shares, expressing her deep commitment to India. The 37-year-old is meticulously overseeing the decoration of her new home. Excited, she shares, “I’m now creating a space of my own here, shaping it just the way I’ve always imagined. We want this house to be a true reflection of both our cultures, blending modern aesthetics with the vibrant spirit of Mumbai. And once the house construction is finished, I can’t wait for Tobias to come and experience the magic of India for the first time. I know India will welcome him with love and arms wide open! That is when you realise you are exactly where you are supposed to be.”

Lauren revealed that the decision to settle in Mumbai was one she had considered carefully with her husband, Tobias, who supported her completely. “We are a couple on a mission... Even with the distance, we are connected and always pushing each other to grow.” She further elaborates that their current long-distance arrangement is all about constant communication and being there for each other, making every visit all the more special.



Lauren and Tobias got married in June. They plan to celebrate their first Christmas together in the US after their wedding. It will be a much-anticipated reunion before they start their new life together in the vibrant city.