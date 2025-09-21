Lauren Gottlieb says her marital status doesn't affect her work, opens up on facing the stereotype

Actor and choreographer Lauren Gottlieb married her long term boyfriend Videographer Tobias Jones earlier this year in a beautiful ceremony in Italy. Soon after both of them dived back into their busy schedule. Lauren, who has recently collaborated with Gurdeep Mehendi for the track Sajri, says that her marital status can never be a hindrance in her skill-based profession. Lauren Gottlieb in a still from Sajri.

Talking about the stereotype that female artistes have to face with being married, Lauren tells us, “I think it might have been that way many years ago, but I think we’ve seen so many actors and actresses in recent times getting married and even having children that I feel like the sentiments have changed completely. This indeed is very great and really exciting.”

Also Read | Exclusive| Lauren Gottlieb marries Tobias Jones in Italy: It's a dream come true

The actor, who has been part of Indian films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and ABCD 2, further adds, “I’ve never really faced any of those, stereotypical things because I think the world that I come from, with the type of training that I have is such that usually people bring me into a project for my skill set. It’s like they believe that, ‘We need this level of training that maybe isn’t here (in India)’.” It’s always been an asset, and less of a hindrance for me.