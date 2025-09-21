Lauren Gottlieb says her marital status doesn't affect her work, opens up on facing the stereotype
Lauren Gottlieb got married to Tobias Jones in June this year. On work front, she was recently seen in Punjabi track Sajri.
Published on: Sep 21, 2025 10:00 AM IST
By Yashika Mathur
Actor and choreographer Lauren Gottlieb married her long term boyfriend Videographer Tobias Jones earlier this year in a beautiful ceremony in Italy. Soon after both of them dived back into their busy schedule. Lauren, who has recently collaborated with Gurdeep Mehendi for the track Sajri, says that her marital status can never be a hindrance in her skill-based profession.
Talking about the stereotype that female artistes have to face with being married, Lauren tells us, “I think it might have been that way many years ago, but I think we’ve seen so many actors and actresses in recent times getting married and even having children that I feel like the sentiments have changed completely. This indeed is very great and really exciting.”
The actor, who has been part of Indian films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and ABCD 2, further adds, “I’ve never really faced any of those, stereotypical things because I think the world that I come from, with the type of training that I have is such that usually people bring me into a project for my skill set. It’s like they believe that, ‘We need this level of training that maybe isn’t here (in India)’.” It’s always been an asset, and less of a hindrance for me.
However, the American artist confesses to being part of projects in the past where she wasn’t 100 percent convinced with it.
“Yes this has happened. I think things are getting a bit better now, but I feel like there’s a lot of projects. Sometimes some projects in the past haven’t aligned creatively for me, and it is like the hardest thing in my soul. I think I remember my team telling me like, it’s ‘OK, just let it go, just do it and move on.’ But I am not that way. I want everything that I do to be something that I can watch 10 years down the road and still stand by.”
She adds, “There was a lot of times where I was just like, ‘maybe like people aren’t looking at this. I’m just really lucky that people are bringing me into other conversations, whether it’s the creative side of it, the marketing side of it, the editing side of it.”