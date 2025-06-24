Lauren Gottlieb on being married: I’m spicy, high energy and Tobias gets me

Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb recently entered a new chapter in her life, marrying her long-time partner, Tobias Jones— a London-based video creator and director— on June 11 in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Reflecting on her transition into married life, Lauren tells us, “It still feels very new. I keep stumbling and saying ‘my fiancé,’ and then I catch myself—‘oh wait, my husband.’” Adjusting to her new role is a process, she acknowledges with a smile. “I’m still getting used to the term ‘Mrs.’ It’s surreal—but also really grounding.” The industry tends to view married women differently, but I’m not worried: Lauren Gottlieb on life after marriage

Their love story began unconventionally—not with romance, but through creative collaboration. “Everyone thinks I slid into his DMs to flirt,” she says with a laugh. “But I was actually looking to collaborate with different artists on visual effects content. I saw a video he had created for another dance influencer and thought, ‘That’s exactly the kind of work I want to do’.”

Fate intervened when work assignments brought Lauren to London. “I had booked not just one, but two jobs there— a music video and a film that kept extending. It was meant to be,” says the 37-year-old. It was during this time that their dynamic shifted.

“It was Tobias who confessed his feelings first,” she recalls. “We were skipping across the street in London, shooting something together. He took my hand and just said, ‘I love you’. It felt like a movie moment. I knew then that life might get more complicated—more cities, more distance —but I had always wanted real, true love. And it was him.”

Naturally, her parents were initially cautious. Lauren explains, “I think they were just waiting to meet him. He wasn’t trying to impress anyone— he was just unapologetically himself. And once they saw that, they were in. My parents have always said it’s going to take a very special person to be with me. I’m a lot— I’m spicy, high energy. And he gets me.”

While Tobias is a creative director, Lauren is busy choreographing, acting, and dancing; together, they’ve built a partnership grounded in ambition and support. “He flew to LA right after our honeymoon, and I flew to India. We’re both working and cheering each other on. In today's fast-moving times, marriage is not just about vows; it’s about supporting each other and pushing each other to become the best version of ourselves,” shares Lauren.

When it comes to settling down, London naturally emerged as their base. “It feels like the perfect midpoint between the US and India,” Lauren explains. “It’s where we can maybe start a family someday. Even though that thought feels too far off right now, I want to live each moment as it comes.”

Looking back on the wedding, Lauren shares the moments that stand out most vividly in her memory: “Tobias’ vows, delivered with humor and heart; the ceremony led by my longtime dance teacher, who has known me since I was 13; and finally, my father’s impromptu speech. He told Tobias before the ceremony, ‘I wrote something, but I’m not going to read it. I’ll just speak from the heart’. It was perfect. He called Tobias his son.”

One of the most poignant memories came from her mother, who typically shies away from the spotlight. “She pulled Tobias aside and said, ‘I couldn’t imagine anyone more perfect,’” Lauren shares, adding, “I choreographed the entire ceremony and made sure my mom had a role too. I wanted a video of my mom and dad walking down the aisle together. I managed to capture those moments during our rehearsal dinner, and it was truly magical. That’s something which will forever be etched in my memory.”

While Lauren is still adjusting to her newlywed status, her focus remains firmly on her career in choreography and acting. When asked if she’s concerned about how the industry might perceive her now that she’s married, she offers a thoughtful response: “I get it— when men get married, nothing changes. When women do, people start projecting her differently. But the best thing in my case is that I’ve always chosen my own path. I’ve created this amazing, unconventional life, and I am going to focus on taking that further.”

She continues, “I’ve never followed a typical path. If I’d stayed in Hollywood, I might’ve reached a certain peak— but my heart told me to come to India. And I’m glad I listened. I understand the double standards in our industry, but I’m not worried.”

Looking ahead, Lauren also reveals plans to celebrate with friends who couldn’t attend the Italian wedding. “There is definitely going to be a party to celebrate our wedding—at least that’s what me and my team are aiming for,” she confirms. “My Indian friends couldn’t attend the wedding in Italy, which was sad—but I completely understood. I want to do something special here with my friends, and I want to do it when Tobias is with me. So once he’s back from LA, we’ll plan it.”