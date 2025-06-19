Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Exclusive| Lauren Gottlieb marries Tobias Jones in Italy: It's a dream come true

ByVishakha Pandit
Jun 19, 2025 11:09 PM IST

Lauren Gottlieb married Tobias Jones on June 11 in Tuscany. She tells us how she was odly calm and gushes about her father-daughter dance

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb is now married. The actor who got engaged last year in August, 2024 at Aruba Ocean Villas in the Caribbean tied the knot with her long-time partner Tobias Jones, a London-based video creator and director, on June 11 in a beautiful ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Lauren who made her Bollywood debut with the ABCD (2013) franchise had an intimate wedding with family and close friends.

Exclusive: Lauren Gottlieb marries fiancé Tobias Jones in Italy
Exclusive: Lauren Gottlieb marries fiancé Tobias Jones in Italy

Confirming the news, Lauren shared with us, “It was truly a dream come true — from the quietest moments to the biggest surprises.” Remembering the day she and Tobias said ‘I do’, Lauren says, “I woke up the morning of the wedding before anyone else. As I got ready, I was oddly calm. And then… it was time. When I saw Tobias standing at the altar in his custom Prada tux, I kept telling myself, remember, every second of it. Don’t forget a single thing.”

According to sources, despite the intimate ceremony, there were many surprises for the guests and even the groom himself. They had a live singer performing as Lauren walked down the aisle, who was Tobias’ cousin. A champagne tower for the guests as well as fireworks to the tune of Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars” added to the magic.

One of the biggest highlights of the day for her was the father-daughter dance, accompanied by her dad’s heartfelt speech for her and TJ. “We just held each other, laughed, cried, danced, and exchanged words we’ll never forget. He told me I was the best daughter he could’ve ever dreamed of. And I told him that I owe him everything — every dream I’ve ever made came true was because of him. It was the most perfect moment I could’ve ever asked for,” she gushes.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive| Lauren Gottlieb marries Tobias Jones in Italy: It's a dream come true
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On