Exclusive| Lauren Gottlieb marries Tobias Jones in Italy: It's a dream come true

Actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb is now married. The actor who got engaged last year in August, 2024 at Aruba Ocean Villas in the Caribbean tied the knot with her long-time partner Tobias Jones, a London-based video creator and director, on June 11 in a beautiful ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Lauren who made her Bollywood debut with the ABCD (2013) franchise had an intimate wedding with family and close friends. Exclusive: Lauren Gottlieb marries fiancé Tobias Jones in Italy

Confirming the news, Lauren shared with us, “It was truly a dream come true — from the quietest moments to the biggest surprises.” Remembering the day she and Tobias said ‘I do’, Lauren says, “I woke up the morning of the wedding before anyone else. As I got ready, I was oddly calm. And then… it was time. When I saw Tobias standing at the altar in his custom Prada tux, I kept telling myself, remember, every second of it. Don’t forget a single thing.”

According to sources, despite the intimate ceremony, there were many surprises for the guests and even the groom himself. They had a live singer performing as Lauren walked down the aisle, who was Tobias’ cousin. A champagne tower for the guests as well as fireworks to the tune of Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars” added to the magic.

One of the biggest highlights of the day for her was the father-daughter dance, accompanied by her dad’s heartfelt speech for her and TJ. “We just held each other, laughed, cried, danced, and exchanged words we’ll never forget. He told me I was the best daughter he could’ve ever dreamed of. And I told him that I owe him everything — every dream I’ve ever made came true was because of him. It was the most perfect moment I could’ve ever asked for,” she gushes.