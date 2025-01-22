David Schwimmer sparks romance rumours after Friends star spotted leaving posh restaurant with a medical student

Television actor David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross Geller in the iconic sitcom Friends, appears to have a new romance in his life. The 58-year-old star was recently seen leaving the upscale Beverly Hills restaurant Spago in California (US), accompanied by a much younger companion. The sighting has sparked widespread speculation about the pair's relationship. David Schwimmer was spotted leaving a posh restaurant in Beverly Hills with a 29-year-old medical student

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Schwimmer’s dining partner has been identified as 29-year-old Eliana Jolkovsky, a medical student at UCLA and a Jewish activist. Jolkovsky, who is part Korean, describes her heritage on her Instagram profile. The pair reportedly enjoyed a romantic outing before leaving the establishment together in a cab, with Schwimmer chivalrously holding the door open for her.

Known for its celebrity clientele and gourmet dishes, Spago served as the setting for their evening together. According to the report, the fine-dining venue is famed for its unique menu items, including salmon pizza and spicy tuna tacos. Jolkovsky turned heads in stylish white mid-calf fold-over boots with a kitten heel, pairing her footwear with a chic ensemble that complemented the occasion. Meanwhile, Schwimmer opted for a more understated look, donning dark clothing, a cap, and a light beard, seemingly aiming to keep a low profile.

While Schwimmer’s personal life has often been the subject of public interest, this potential new romance has garnered significant attention due to the age difference between the pair. Jolkovsky’s academic pursuits and activist background add an intriguing dimension to their connection.

As of now, neither Schwimmer nor Jolkovsky has commented on their outing or the nature of their relationship. However, the sighting has ignited a wave of curiosity among fans and media outlets alike, with many eager to learn more about the star’s personal life. He was married to British artist Zoë Buckman for seven years until their divorce in 2017.